Padi Open Water Diver Course in Larnaca

Discover the magic of the seabed!

Become a certified Padi diver of the largest diving organization in the world, and you will see a beautiful world unfold in front of you!

The Padi Open Water Diver program includes:

* 5 dives in limited waters.

* 4 offshore diving.

* Use of diving board and diving computer.

* Books electrons or paper.

* Padi certification card

With the completion of the Padi Open Water Diver program you will be able to dive with other certified divers to a depth of up to 18 meters.

When Saturday, January 8 at 7pm

Where Larnaca

Info 99034103 Stelios / Konstantina

Meeting at the school on January 8 at 7pm for more details and registration.

Event by Discover Underwater Cyprus