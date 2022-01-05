DiscoverBeaches & SeacoastPadi Open Water Diver Course in Larnaca

Padi Open Water Diver Course in Larnaca

Dgvfd
Dgvfd

Discover the magic of the seabed!
Become a certified Padi diver of the largest diving organization in the world, and you will see a beautiful world unfold in front of you!
The Padi Open Water Diver program includes:
* 5 dives in limited waters.
* 4 offshore diving.
* Use of diving board and diving computer.
* Books electrons or paper.
* Padi certification card
With the completion of the Padi Open Water Diver program you will be able to dive with other certified divers to a depth of up to 18 meters.

When Saturday, January 8 at 7pm
Where Larnaca
Info 99034103 Stelios / Konstantina

Meeting at the school on January 8 at 7pm for more details and registration.

Event by Discover Underwater Cyprus

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleIntroduction to Tennis for Beginners on January 9

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros