Padi Open Water Diver Course in Larnaca

Discover the magic of the seabed!
Become a certified Padi diver of the largest diving organization in the world, and you will see a beautiful world unfold in front of you!
The Padi Open Water Diver program includes:
* 5 dives in limited waters.
* 4 offshore diving.
* Use of diving board and diving computer.
* Books electrons or paper.
* Padi certification card
With the completion of the Padi Open Water Diver program you will be able to dive with other certified divers to a depth of up to 18 meters.
When Saturday, January 8 at 7pm
Where Larnaca
Info 99034103 Stelios / Konstantina
Meeting at the school on January 8 at 7pm for more details and registration.
Event by Discover Underwater Cyprus