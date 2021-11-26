NewsWorldPacked crowds return to New York's Thanksgiving parade after pandemic hiatus

Packed crowds return to New York’s Thanksgiving parade after pandemic hiatus

Packed Crowds Return To New York's Thanksgiving Parade After Pandemic Hiatus
Packed Crowds Return To New York's Thanksgiving Parade After Pandemic Hiatus

Spectators lined the streets of Manhattan on Thursday (November 25) for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after last year’s spectacle was scaled down and closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other American cities stage parades, but New York’s event has become an archetype of the holiday tradition, which is televised across the country to some 50 million viewers as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals.

The giant, helium balloons depicting cartoon characters and toys are typically the main attraction, with this year’s pageant adding newcomers such as Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda from the Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian, and Ada, the young scientist from the Netflix series Ada Twist, Scientist.

The classic Astronaut Snoopy once again appeared in this year’s parade, the ninth version of the Snoopy balloon, according to the Macy’s website.

In all there were 15 balloons guided by marchers holding tethers, the longest of which measured 72 feet (22 meters), Macy’s said.

By gavriella
Previous articleAt least 11 dead, dozens trapped in Russian mining accident
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – 27 November 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros