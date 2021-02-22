P.O. Box yearly leasers should pay by Sunday, February 28

The Postal Services on Monday reminded those who lease a P.O. Box that the rent covering the period of January 1-December 31, 2021 should be paid before Sunday, February 28.

Rent may be prepaid for two or three years, the announcement also said.

The rent is payable at any Post Office, regardless where the P.O. Box is located.

Or electronically through: www.jccsmart.com (https://www.jccsmart.com/post-office/21670179).

As from March 1, P.O. Boxes for which rental has not been renewed will be automatically released.

The annual rent for P.O. Boxes is:

– for one year: 31,00 EUR

– for two years: 55,00 EUR

– for three years: 85,00 EUR