Oxytocin: Felix Kiesling solo exhibition opening on January 28

Oxytocin 28.01.–15.03.2022 (solo)
Opening 28.01.2022, 6–9 pm

Eins Gallery
28 Themidos Str, Limassol 3036, Cyprus
By Lisa Liberti
