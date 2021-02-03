News World Oxford Chief Says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine works for all ages

Oxford Chief Says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine works for all ages

3123WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_ASTRAZENECA_O_

COVID-19 vaccines might offer protection against severe disease even as coronavirus variants evolve to better allow continued transmission between people, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Andrew Pollard, said on Wednesday (February 3).

A joint study between Pollard’s University of Oxford and its pharmaceutical partner AstraZeneca said the vaccine had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain’s vaccine rollout policy.

The findings of the paper, published ahead of peer-review by Preprints with The Lancet, supported Britain’s decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday (February 2).

But Pollard said the study also demonstrates that there is good protection demonstrated between the first and second doses and that transmission of the virus by those who had received the vaccine was also significantly reduced.

Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, hailed the news after the vaccine’s efficacy had been called into question by people including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Hancock said the new research meant there was a high degree of confidence that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine works for all ages.

Some countries have said they would not give administer the shot to older age groups.

Pollard said that while the virus is likely to continue to mutate, it would be “relatively straightforward” to update the vaccines if they are found to be less effective against future variants.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFM to discuss next steps for resumption of settlement talks with British counterpart
Next articleKurds on hunger strike in Limassol

Top Stories

Local

139 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 203,...
Read more
Local

Cabinet adopts decision for re-opening of indoor theatres and cinemas as of 8 February

gavriella -
Evaluating the epidemiological data, within the framework of the strategy for the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures, the Council of Ministers has decided...
Read more
World

Croatian entrepreneurs protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Zagreb

gavriella -
Hundreds of people, mostly owners of small businesses such as restaurants, bars, and gym centers staged a protest in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday...
Read more
Local

Where to get rapid tests on Thursday 4 February

gavriella -
A free screening program of rapid antigen testing is in progress the whole week for employees who are returning to their workplace on 8...
Read more
Local

Ship from occupied areas anchors in Paphos

gavriella -
A ship flying Panama’s flag requested permission to anchor off the port of Kato Paphos due to bad weather. However, it was ascertained that...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Croatian entrepreneurs protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Zagreb

gavriella -
Hundreds of people, mostly owners of small businesses such as restaurants, bars, and gym centers staged a protest in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday...
Read more
World

What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is stepping down as CEO?

Annie Charalambous -
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as chief executive of the tech company he founded but said the move "isn't about retiring". In a note...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab A team of investigators working...
Read more
World

Turkey, U.S. security advisers hold first talks since Biden inauguration

Annie Charalambous -
Top advisers for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on the phone on Tuesday evening, marking the first official contact...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros