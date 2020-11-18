Owners, workers of two slaughterhouses arrested

A joint Police-Labor Ministry operation is in progress regarding CYPRA slaughterhouse but also the second slaughterhouse where confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found for the arrest of the owners and workers who have been illegally working there.

According to information, the owners of the two slaughterhouses and the workers have been arrested for illegal employment without contracts, while it is expected that they will be accused in writing and will be released.

Read More: Labor Ministry gives ultimatum to CYPRA slaughterhouse

(philenews)