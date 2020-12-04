News Local Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus

Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus

Pig breeders feel the pain from the problems slaughterhouses in Cyprus are confronted with due to the coronavirus and the difficulty in finding available staff, Philenews reported on Friday.

And all this on top of the reduced demand for pork since the operation of restaurants, malls and other food-providing spots is now restricted.

Pig breeders are forced not only to sell their animals at below cost prices, but to also export overweight ones to Greece.

In fact, 750 overweight pigs were exported to Greece last week and another 750 should be on their way by Friday evening.

The price of a live pig to be distributed in Greece is around 55 cents per kilo, and between 70-100 cents per kilo in Cyprus.

Therefore, a pig breeder currently loses up to €75 per pig exported to Greece and about €45 from the pig sold  in Cyprus.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNinety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach
Next articleCyprus, Malta, Spain have cash as most used payment instrument

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus, Malta, Spain have cash as most used payment instrument

Annie Charalambous -
Cash was the most used payment instrument at the euro area country level with the highest proportions in Malta (88%), Spain and Cyprus (83%...
Read more
Local

Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Pig breeders feel the pain from the problems slaughterhouses in Cyprus are confronted with due to the coronavirus and the difficulty in finding available...
Read more
Local

Ninety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 90 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Police still looking for 37-year-old missing man from Kilani (PHOTO)

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Friday were looking for the second day in a row 37-year-old Yiannis Flouri, from Kilani village in Limassol district. And they desperately need...
Read more
Economy

EU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union will push on with its 1.8 trillion euro financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy even if Hungary and Poland...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus, Malta, Spain have cash as most used payment instrument

Annie Charalambous -
Cash was the most used payment instrument at the euro area country level with the highest proportions in Malta (88%), Spain and Cyprus (83%...
Read more
Local

Ninety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 90 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Police still looking for 37-year-old missing man from Kilani (PHOTO)

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Friday were looking for the second day in a row 37-year-old Yiannis Flouri, from Kilani village in Limassol district. And they desperately need...
Read more
Local

Nicosia-Limassol highway partly closed after car fell off transport truck

Annie Charalambous -
The Agios Georgios Alamanou exit intersecting the Nicosia-Limassol highway on Friday morning closed temporarily after a vehicle fell off from a cargo transport truck...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros