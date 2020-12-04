Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus

Pig breeders feel the pain from the problems slaughterhouses in Cyprus are confronted with due to the coronavirus and the difficulty in finding available staff, Philenews reported on Friday.

And all this on top of the reduced demand for pork since the operation of restaurants, malls and other food-providing spots is now restricted.

Pig breeders are forced not only to sell their animals at below cost prices, but to also export overweight ones to Greece.

In fact, 750 overweight pigs were exported to Greece last week and another 750 should be on their way by Friday evening.

The price of a live pig to be distributed in Greece is around 55 cents per kilo, and between 70-100 cents per kilo in Cyprus.

Therefore, a pig breeder currently loses up to €75 per pig exported to Greece and about €45 from the pig sold in Cyprus.