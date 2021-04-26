Overseas polling stations for May 30 elections to operate only in Athens, Thessaloniki and London

Overseas polling stations for the parliamentary elections of May 30, 2021, will operate only in Athens, Thessaloniki and London, based on the applications submitted.

The Ministry of the Interior calls upon voters who had expressed their interst to vote in Patras and Manchester to inform authorities if they are interested in casting their vote in one of the above three polling stations by Thursday April 29th. Otherwise, it will be considered that they wish to remain in the electoral list in Cyprus.

Applications must be sent either with email at [email protected], or fax at 22678 486, until the 29th of April.

Meanwhile, the Ministry announced that the voting booklets of new voters, whose names are included in the supplementary Electoral List of the 2nd of April, have been issued and can be collected from the local community registrars by Thursday the 27th of May. After that date the voting booklets will be returned to the district officers and can be collected their. It is noted that voters can vote by presenting their voting card or their Identity Card.

