Refugees and asylum seekers at the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia on Tuesday evening clashed with police after they arrested a non-resident who was found there in violation of rules.

The arrest prompted the immediate reaction of a number of residents who attacked police officers with sticks. They also threw rocks at them.

Eight reception centre residents have been arrested and will appear before Nicosia district court on Wednesday, according to Philenews.