Overhead power lines to be removed from Dali residential area

It seems that a request submitted by Dali Municipality in 2006 for the transfer of the overhead power lines from the residential area of the municipality into the buffer zone toward Louroutzina will get the green light after 15 years.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Transmission Manager Costas Gavrielides said the decision has already been made and the Electricity Authority is ready to proceed immediately despite complaints by land owners that are being affected.

He added that all relevant permissions and consents have been secured.

By gavriella
