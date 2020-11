Hundreds of people in Limassol hurried to have the COVID-19 test so as to be able to move outside the city for work normally over the coming days.

Despite overcrowding, the procedure continues normally.

The tests today take place at the former Pissaridis Supermarket and as you can see from the photos the ques are on Agias Fylaxeos Street.

Police forces are also on the spot supervising the whole process.