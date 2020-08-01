News World Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work

Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work

Eurostat: Cyprus has third lowest rate in EU for working from home

More than half of the roughly nine million British employees who were put on furlough during the coronavirus lockdown have already returned to work, the Resolution Foundation think tank estimated on Saturday.

Britain’s finance ministry has said furlough payments totalling 32 billion pounds ($42 billion) so far have been made in respect of a cumulative 9.5 million jobs, but does not publish figures on the current number of furloughed workers.

Based on an analysis of surveys of businesses and households from the Office for National Statistics, the Resolution Foundation estimated that the number of furloughed workers is “certainly below 4.5 million” and possibly as low as 3 million.

The furlough scheme started alongside the lockdown in March, and is due to end in October, after which many economists fear unemployment could rise sharply, surpassing the peak seen after the financial crisis.

Official data on Thursday showed big differences between sectors, with more than 90% of information technology and sewerage workers not furloughed, but almost half of staff in the hospitality, arts and leisure sectors still needing help.

“These workers face a heightened risk of unemployment as the Job Retention Scheme starts to be phased out,” Resolution Foundation economist Dan Tomlinson said.

From this month, employers must begin to contribute to the cost of paying furloughed workers, who receive 80% of their normal salary.

Last week, Britain’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research and the opposition Labour Party called for the programme to be extended until the middle of next year.

But finance minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly rejected calls for an extension, and his deputy Steve Barclay said workers’ skills were likely to degrade if they spent more than eight months off work, waiting for a job that might not return.

Employers will receive 1,000 pounds for each furloughed worker they take back and keep employed until the end of January.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFour fires break out in Nicosia area, all now under control (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

World

Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work

Annie Charalambous -
More than half of the roughly nine million British employees who were put on furlough during the coronavirus lockdown have already returned to work,...
Read more
Local

Four fires break out in Nicosia area, all now under control (PHOTOS)

Annie Charalambous -
A fire which broke out around lunchtime in Kokkinotrimithia, Nicosia district, and was spreading quickly has come under control, police said on Saturday afternoon. Premises...
Read more
World

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

Annie Charalambous -
Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but...
Read more
World

UAE want Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya

Annie Charalambous -
The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, criticising comments on Libya made...
Read more
World

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Annie Charalambous -
Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

Annie Charalambous -
Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but...
Read more
World

UAE want Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya

Annie Charalambous -
The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, criticising comments on Libya made...
Read more
World

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Annie Charalambous -
Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the...
Read more
World

NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for weekend return

Annie Charalambous -
The two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's new Crew Drago are due to return on Sunday after a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros