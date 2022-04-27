Over 900 fourth-shot vaccinations against Covid took place on Tuesday

NewsLocalOver 900 fourth-shot vaccinations against Covid took place on Tuesday

Over 900 fourth-shot vaccinations against Covid-19 took place on Tuesday from people aged 60 and above, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Constantinos Athanasiou.

Tuesday marked the first day that age group was invited to take the fourth booster shot which is optional.

More than 8,000 people have been vaccinated since March 30 when the fourth booster dose for those over 70 became available, he also said.

People living or working in nursing homes and closed structures and those who are immunodeficient or immunosuppressed were given priority, he added.

The latest data shows that the fourth booster shot has been administered – between March 30 and Tuesday – specifically to 8,211 people.

And that a total of 911 people got vaccinated on Tuesday – the first day of such vaccination for people over 60 years old.

By Annie Charalambous
