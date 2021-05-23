NewsLocalOver 7,000 vaccinations slots given for persons between 46-49 years old

Over 7,000 vaccinations slots given for persons between 46-49 years old

A total 7,015 vaccination slots for persons aged between 46 to 49 years have been granted on Saturday as the vaccination portal reopens for all ages providing a second opportunity for a new vaccination appointment.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 11,200 vaccination appointments offered on Friday and Saturday for persons aged 46 – 49 years, 7,015 slots were granted when the portal was closed at 17:30 Saturday.

On Sunday the portal will remain closed and will reopen on Monday for persons aged 43 – 45 years.

Until May 21, 504,008 inoculations were carried out in Cyprus, of which 356,376 people were administered the 1st dose (48.2% of those who can take the vaccine) and 147,632  have concluded their inoculation scheme (20% of those who can take the shot).

(CNA)

