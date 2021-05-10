Over 3,500 trucks collected garbage, other dumped items from Paphos’ open spaces

NewsLocalOver 3,500 trucks collected garbage, other dumped items from Paphos' open spaces

Out of control dumping in Paphos’ open spaces have prompted the Municipality to commission over 3,500 trucks to collect garbage and other unwanted items over the past couple of years.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that a Municipality officer also said that  efforts aiming towards the catholic cleanliness of the coastal city are continuously underway.

And that the Municipality is determined to maintain the city’s cleanliness by imposing heavy out of court fines on those who commit this sort of illegal acts.

In addition to a fine of 85 euros, the Municipality got approval by the Minister of Agriculture to also issue  fines ranging from 200 to 2,000 euros per case.

At the same time, the Municipality reminded people that they can  take advantage of the Green Point located in Mouttalos area for dumping purposes.

By Annie Charalambous
