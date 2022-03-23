Over 16,000 people in Cyprus twice – at least – infected with Covid-19

A total of 16,064 people in Cyprus were infected with Covid-19 twice – a handful even a third time – since the outbreak of the pandemic and up until last week, according to official data.

Moreover, 14,251 of them have been re-infected between January 1 and March 18, 2022, while 3,306 tested positive again from the 12th to the 18th this month.

Of the 16,064 recorded re-infections during the pandemic, 10,956 were without a vaccine history, 2,206 had received one shot of the vaccine, 1,707 two shots and 1,195 all three shots.

The data proves that the theory of achieving herd immunity is probably not valid, Philenews also reported on Wednesday.

It seems that – both internationally and locally – the immunity achieved after one is infected covers a specific period before re-infection is recorded and this does not exceed eight months – more or less.

The same is now the case with vaccination which, although it protects immensely against serious illness and death, it does not protect one to the same degree when it comes to re-infection. Or transmission of the virus to other people.

At the same time, the immunity vaccination offers also declines over time.