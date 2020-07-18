News World Over 14.08 million people globally infected by coronavirus

Over 14.08 million people globally infected by coronavirus

More than 14.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 595,459​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

At the same time, U.S. coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 for a second day in a row, as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks.

Cases overnight rose by at least 70,674 – the largest increase posted by any country since the pandemic started.

U.S. deaths have risen by at least 912, the fourth day in a row that fatalities have risen by over 900 a day.

Coronavirus cases are rising in 41 of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases the past two weeks compared with the previous two weeks. Deaths are rising in 19 states.

Texas has reported a record daily increase in deaths for the third day in a row with 174 lives lost, bringing its death toll to a total of 3,735.

By Annie Charalambous
