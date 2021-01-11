News Local Over 100,000 private sector employees nervous over the day after lockdown ends

Over 100,000 private sector employees nervous over the day after lockdown ends

Over 100,000 private sector employees and more than 25,000 small to medium businesses owners are nervous over the day after the new lockdown in Cyprus ends on January 31.

The island’s second total lockdown came in effect on Sunday in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus.

At a time when added value to the economy is lost after the closure of the retail sector and that of the wider tourism has shrunk substantially since March 2020, the construction industry continues operation.

This, at least, keeps a significant part of the economy alive, Philenews reported on Monday.

To address the rising problems, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou has presented eight support schemes at the cost of around €130 million. These primarily provide allowances to cover salary costs for companies with full and partial suspension of operation.

They cover, among others, hotels and other tourist accommodation, tourism-related businesses and several groups of self-employed individuals.

As for Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides, he has presented a new package of measures to support companies and independent employees.

The plans touch on state sponsorship to cover rents, installments and other operating expenses of companies and the self-employed, amounting to €200 million.

And all this takes place at a time when the 2021 state budget has yet to be voted in, and the government is on the edge waiting for Moody’s latest rating set to take place on January 22.

If positive, Nicosia could take advantage of an accessible borrowing market in the near future.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUN’s Lute to meet divided island’s two leaders on Monday
Next articleAmended 2021 state budget to be sent to parliament on Monday

Top Stories

Local

Amended 2021 state budget to be sent to parliament on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides seems upbeat that an amended 2021 state budget to be sent to parliament on Monday will soon be approved by...
Read more
Local

Over 100,000 private sector employees nervous over the day after lockdown ends

Annie Charalambous -
Over 100,000 private sector employees and more than 25,000 small to medium businesses owners are nervous over the day after the new lockdown in...
Read more
Local

UN’s Lute to meet divided island’s two leaders on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Special envoy of the UN Secretary-General, Jane Holl Lute, is arriving in Cyprus on Sunday evening for a scheduled morning meeting with President Nicos...
Read more
Local

Police issue 119 fines in 24 hours for violation of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police issued 119 fines to individuals all across Cyprus for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. They had...
Read more
World

Democrats in Congress start efforts to drive Trump from office after Capitol violence

Annie Charalambous -
Congressional Democrats on Monday begin their drive to force President Donald Trump from office, kicking off a week of legislative action that could end...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Amended 2021 state budget to be sent to parliament on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides seems upbeat that an amended 2021 state budget to be sent to parliament on Monday will soon be approved by...
Read more
Local

UN’s Lute to meet divided island’s two leaders on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Special envoy of the UN Secretary-General, Jane Holl Lute, is arriving in Cyprus on Sunday evening for a scheduled morning meeting with President Nicos...
Read more
Local

Police issue 119 fines in 24 hours for violation of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police issued 119 fines to individuals all across Cyprus for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. They had...
Read more
Local

Bulgarian man seriously injured in labour accident dies

Annie Charalambous -
Borislav Yankov Shumanski, 32, from Bulgaria who was seriously injured in a labour accident in Paralimni on Wednesday has passed away. The post mortem examination...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros