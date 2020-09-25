Out of 592 inspections island-wide, 15 fines handed out

Police conducted 592 inspection all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours and booked six establishments and nine individuals for violation of measures to contain the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Police carried out 69 inspections in NIcosiaand fined 1 establishment and 5 citizens, out of 148 inspections in Limassol one citizen was fined and 1 establishment got a fine in Larnaca out of 57 inspections.

In Paphos, 108 inspections were carried out and 3 establishments were booked, in Famagusta police carried out 156 inspections and fined 1 establishment and 3 citizens.

In Morphou, out 54 inspections no fines were handed out.

(CNA)