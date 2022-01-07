Out of 518 people dying from Covid, 396 were unvaccinated

As many as 396 of the 518 deaths recorded in Cyprus between January 1, 2021 and January 4, 2022 were people without a history of vaccination.

This is what data by the National Country Report shows, along with the fact that 48 were fully vaccinated but five and a half months had not passed since their second dose.

And another 36 were fully vaccinated but five and a half months had passed since the second dose and were partially vaccinated.

The data analysis covers the period between March 2020 and January 4, 2022.

As of January 4, 741 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Health.

Of them, 63.7% are men (472 deaths) and the remaining 36.3% are women (269 deaths).

Of the 741 deaths, 647 (87%) had Covid-19 as the underlying cause.