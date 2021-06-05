NewsLocalOut of 12 fatal road accidents so far this year, six were...

Out of 12 fatal road accidents so far this year, six were motorcyclists

Traffic police are concerned over the high number of motorcyclists losing their lives in road accidents all across Cyprus.

Out of a total of 12 road deaths so far this year six were motorcyclists, most of them in their 20s, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The latest victim was 21-year-old Andreas Christodoulou from the Nicosia suburb of Nissou.

He died instantly on Thursday after his bike hit a car making a u-urn on the Dali industrial area road. He was wearing a helmet.

Comparatively, there were 16 fatal accidents during the first six months of 2020.

 

By Annie Charalambous
