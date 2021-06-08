Whats OnFilms"Our Wall" – "To τείχος μας" - "Duvarimiz" documentary at Meltemi

“Our Wall” – “To τείχος μας” – “Duvarimiz” documentary at Meltemi

A film from 1993, still current since the wall is still here and between us. A groundbreaking documentary, perhaps the first co-operative work of art between a Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot concerning their mutual history. The documentary is a special collaboration of Panicos Chrysanthou and Niyazi Kizilyurek. The two bold directors are meeting on Nicosia’s Green Line and embark on a journey through the history and people of Cyprus.

After the discussion we will connect with the director Panicos Chrysanthou through zoom to discuss about the movie.
When Wednesday, June 9 at 7pm
Where Metlemi Onisiliou 6, Nicosia 1015
By Lisa Liberti
