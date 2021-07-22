Osika President satisfied with implementation of suggestions by relevant ministries

The President of the Association of Recreation Centers (Osika) Neophytos Thrasyvoulou attended meetings at the Ministry of Labor and Deputy Ministry of Tourism, during which he expressed satisfaction with the way in which the suggestions of Osika appear to be implemented by the aforementioned ministries.

Relating to the Ministry of Labor, Thrasyvoulou stated that wage subsidies for recreation center workers will continue throughout July 2021.

Relating to the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, Thrasyvoulou also noted that the sponsorship of vacations with hotel stays will continue for vaccinated citizens until next March.

This program was terminated in the end of June, but has been renewed from July 15 until the end of August.