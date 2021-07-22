InsiderEconomyOsika President satisfied with implementation of suggestions by relevant ministries

Osika President satisfied with implementation of suggestions by relevant ministries

The President of the Association of Recreation Centers (Osika) Neophytos Thrasyvoulou attended meetings at the Ministry of Labor and Deputy Ministry of Tourism, during which he expressed satisfaction with the way in which the suggestions of Osika appear to be implemented by the aforementioned ministries.

Relating to the Ministry of Labor, Thrasyvoulou stated that wage subsidies for recreation center workers will continue throughout July 2021.

Relating to the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, Thrasyvoulou also noted that the sponsorship of vacations with hotel stays will continue for vaccinated citizens until next March.

This program was terminated in the end of June, but has been renewed from July 15 until the end of August.

By gavriella
Previous articleUN position on Varosha remains unchanged, calls on parties to refrain from unilateral tensions
Next articleSequencing shows increase of Delta variant in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros