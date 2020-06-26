News Local Oroklini fatal crash attributed to not wearing seatbelt and speeding

Oroklini fatal crash attributed to not wearing seatbelt and speeding

Authorities considering 'fake' police lights to prevent traffic accidents

Police have attributed the death of a 39-year-old after a road accident in the early hours of Friday in the Oroklini tourist area to speeding and that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt, the CNA reports.

Head of the Larnaca police traffic unit Charis Chadjiyiasemi said that the accident took place around 2 am this morning while the 39-year-old man was driving from Livadia towards Oroklini.

“When he approached a slight left turn, the car went off the road to the right under conditions being investigated, crashed into a road sign and overturned and rolled over several times resulting in the driver being ejected from his seat and landed in an adjacent field,” he added.

An ambulance arrived at the scene that took the man to the Larnaca Hospital A&E where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Chadjiyiasemi, investigations at the scene found that the main causes of the accident were speeding combined with the fact that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

By Josephine Koumettou
