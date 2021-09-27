Organized patients defend GESY

NewsLocalOrganized patients defend GESY

Organized patients sent a message to Marios Kouloumas, President of the Patients Support Association, that they will not accept any change to the character or the philosophy of the General Health System (GESY) in order to satisfy the financial interests of a very small group of private people who are not even part of the system.

Regarding the problem that arose with doctors who are not members of GESY but are working in hospitals of the system, Kouloumas said they have already requested a solution that will be permanent and final. He added that they have suggested a special regulation for these doctors.

By gavriella
