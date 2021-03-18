Organized parents give deadline to government until tomorrow

The secondary education organized parents gave a deadline to the government until tomorrow regarding the return of Gymnasium students back to school.

The Pancyprian Confederation of Secondary Education Parents is in favor of students return to schools on Monday. During their meeting last night, the organized parents decided to wait until tomorrow, since the initiative of Konstantinos Tsioutis, member of the scientific team, with the education officials is still in progress.

As the president of the Confederation said, depending on announcements tomorrow, the parents will re-evaluate the facts.

Moreover, the teachers’ trade unions also had a meeting yesterday during which they discussed various issues regarding the education and the situation with COVID-19.

Furthermore, in a joint letter to the Health Minister, they are asking to have priority in the vaccinations, since they are working at the front line.

