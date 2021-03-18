News Local Organized parents give deadline to government until tomorrow

Organized parents give deadline to government until tomorrow

The secondary education organized parents gave a deadline to the government until tomorrow regarding the return of Gymnasium students back to school.

The Pancyprian Confederation of Secondary Education Parents is in favor of students return to schools on Monday. During their meeting last night, the organized parents decided to wait until tomorrow, since the initiative of Konstantinos Tsioutis, member of the scientific team, with the education officials is still in progress.

As the president of the Confederation said, depending on announcements tomorrow, the parents will re-evaluate the facts.

Moreover, the teachers’ trade unions also had a meeting yesterday during which they discussed various issues regarding the education and the situation with COVID-19.

Furthermore, in a joint letter to the Health Minister, they are asking to have priority in the vaccinations, since they are working at the front line.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleTransplant patients demand to have choice about COVID-19 vaccine
Next articleNine drivers tested positive to narcotest in one week

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry seeking beds in private sector

gavriella -
Despite the fact that so far the indications regarding the number of beds in the Intensive Care Units of public hospitals is good, the...
Read more
Local

Clocks spring forward Sunday 28 March

gavriella -
The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announced that Daylight Saving Time for 2021 will go into effect on Sunday 28 March, at 03:00...
Read more
Local

Animal Party Cyprus: Charges for people treating animals badly

gavriella -
The Animal Party Cyprus is asking the relevant Minister and more generally the government to proceed with the necessary legislative settlements for the immediate...
Read more
Local

Nine drivers tested positive to narcotest in one week

gavriella -
Nine drivers have been caught driving under the influence of drugs during the period from 10 March until today. The drivers’ ages ranged from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros