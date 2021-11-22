Organizations stage protest aiming to save Akamas

Various environmental and ecological organizations of Cyprus will stage a protest march on Saturday aiming to safeguard and protect the Akamas Peninsula.

In an announcement today, the Save Akamas/Save Cyprus Movement and the Initiative to Save Natural Coasts said that they will once again get into the streets to demand the protection of their natural and cultural heritage through the declaration of the whole Akamas Peninsula into a National Park or a protected area with a corresponding international status of protection.

The will also request and end to arbitrary interventions and harmful activities and the demolition of illegal construction restoring the environmental damage.

The meeting will take place at 15.00 at Eleftheria Square and from there they will march toward the Ministry of Interior, the House of the European Union, the House of Representatives and the main Offices of the Town Planning and House Department.