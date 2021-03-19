News Local Organiser of Episkopi wild party in violation of covid restrictions arrested

Organiser of Episkopi wild party in violation of covid restrictions arrested

A wild party organised a week ago despite covid restrictive measures took place in Episkopi, Paphos district, and not in Limassol as earlier reported, police said.

And the 27-year-old from Paphos who rented the villa and gathered some 30 young people from Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia districts has been arrested, police also said on Friday.

Heavy fines are expected to be slapped on participants who were informed of the ‘corona’ party through social media.

Some of them went as far as to host videos and photos showing youth dancing and drinking and violating covid protocols.

The party’s entry cost was between €20 and €50, depending on their  alcohol consumption, police who studied available electronic data said.

By Annie Charalambous
