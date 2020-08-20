Organised motorcyclists to stage protests against noise-control decree

Organised motorcyclists on Friday are staging protests throughout the Mediterranean island against a decree currently in force banning certain types of motorcycles from the roads during the holiday season, Philenews reports.

The Cyprus Motorcycle Federation (CMF) and owners of motorcycle rental businesses are demanding the decree’s immediate abolition, something the Police leadership refuse to do in a bid to contain excessive noise pollution.

Head of Traffic Department Yiannis Geoergiou told Philenews that motorcyclists are not fair and do not respect the right of other citizens who are fed up with noise coming from motorcycles – especially modified ones.

“Tourists sit outside at cafes and restaurants and get almost deaf from motorcycle noise pollution, this is not the reason they visit the island…locals are also complaining, their serenity rights are violated,” he said,

“The decree measure is similar to ones applied in other countries, such as Belgium, France and England,” he added.

The decree prohibits all two-wheeled, three-wheeled and four-wheeled motorcycles over 125cc on roads, days, and hours listed below:

Nicosia:

On 16, 23 and 30 August, between the hours 00:01 – 05:00 of the next day, on Griva Digeni Avenue from the point of intersection with Archangelou Avenue and Agios Prokopios Avenue to the intersection with Themistokli Dervi Street and Prodromou Avenue from its junction with Erythrou Stavrou Street to the intersection with Griva Digeni Avenue.

Limassol:

On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 19:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on the Limassol coastal road and specifically on Spyrou Araouzou, 28th of October, Promachon Eleftherias, Georgiou 1st and Amathountos streets.

Pafos:

On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 20:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on Poseidonos Avenue.

Ammochostos:

On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 20:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on Protaras Street and on Nissi and Archbishop Makariou III Avenues in Ayia Napa.

Food distributors – deliveries – are excluded from the decree’s prohibitions.