News Local Organised motorcyclists to stage protests against noise-control decree

Organised motorcyclists to stage protests against noise-control decree

Organised motorcyclists on Friday are staging protests throughout the Mediterranean island against a decree currently in force banning certain types of motorcycles from the roads during the holiday season, Philenews reports.

The Cyprus Motorcycle Federation (CMF) and owners of motorcycle rental businesses are demanding the decree’s immediate abolition, something the Police leadership refuse to do in a bid to contain excessive noise pollution. 

Head of Traffic Department Yiannis Geoergiou told Philenews that motorcyclists are not fair and do not respect the right of other citizens who are fed up with noise coming from motorcycles – especially modified ones.

“Tourists sit outside at cafes and restaurants and get almost deaf from motorcycle noise pollution, this is not the reason they visit the island…locals are also complaining, their serenity rights are violated,” he said,

“The decree measure is similar to ones applied in other countries, such as Belgium, France and England,” he added.

The decree prohibits all two-wheeled, three-wheeled and four-wheeled motorcycles over 125cc on roads, days, and hours listed below:

Nicosia:
On 16, 23 and 30 August, between the hours 00:01 – 05:00 of the next day, on Griva Digeni Avenue from the point of intersection with Archangelou Avenue and Agios Prokopios Avenue to the intersection with Themistokli Dervi Street and Prodromou Avenue from its junction with Erythrou Stavrou Street to the intersection with Griva Digeni Avenue.

Limassol:
On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 19:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on the Limassol coastal road and specifically on Spyrou Araouzou, 28th of October, Promachon Eleftherias, Georgiou 1st and Amathountos streets.

Pafos:
On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 20:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on Poseidonos Avenue.

Ammochostos:
On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 20:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on Protaras Street and on Nissi and Archbishop Makariou III Avenues in Ayia Napa.

Food distributors – deliveries – are excluded from the decree’s prohibitions.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCommandos ‘bullying’ video case before Attorney General’s Office
Next articleSummer tourist season to be cut short this year

Top Stories

Local

New hunting season kicks off on Sunday

Maria Bitar -
Sunday August 23, will mark the first day for the island's new hunting season with the Game Service appealing to all hunters to show...
Read more
Local

Teachers strongly concerned over schools opening in September

Maria Bitar -
Teachers in Cyprus are expressing strong concern and reservations over the opening of schools early in September in view of the continued spread of...
Read more
World

Poland’s foreign minister resigns

Annie Charalambous -
Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday. Czaputowicz signalled in July he may quit as the ruling Law...
Read more
Local

Omonia FC beats Armenia’s Ararat, qualifies to UEFA second round

Annie Charalambous -
Omonoia FC of Nicosia on Wednesday evening managed to go to the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League. Omonoia achieved a home away victory...
Read more
Local

Summer tourist season to be cut short this year

Maria Bitar -
August may have provided a breather to hoteliers across the island with domestic tourism coming to the rescue of the industry, but the season...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

New hunting season kicks off on Sunday

Maria Bitar -
Sunday August 23, will mark the first day for the island's new hunting season with the Game Service appealing to all hunters to show...
Read more
Local

Teachers strongly concerned over schools opening in September

Maria Bitar -
Teachers in Cyprus are expressing strong concern and reservations over the opening of schools early in September in view of the continued spread of...
Read more
Local

Omonia FC beats Armenia’s Ararat, qualifies to UEFA second round

Annie Charalambous -
Omonoia FC of Nicosia on Wednesday evening managed to go to the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League. Omonoia achieved a home away victory...
Read more
Local

Summer tourist season to be cut short this year

Maria Bitar -
August may have provided a breather to hoteliers across the island with domestic tourism coming to the rescue of the industry, but the season...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros