Organised graphic designers want tenders to re-open for new “Love Cyprus” logo

Organised graphic designers are objecting to the way the new “Love Cyprus” logo was selected by the Tourism Deputy Ministry and basically demanded the re-opening of tenders.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, a week after the logo was launched during an event to rebrand the Mediterranean island’s tourism profile.

The Union of Cyprus Graphic designers said in a statement that the whole process was far from professional. And that the delay in the Union’s response was because they expected answers from the Deputy Ministry which never came.

Their announcement was entitled: “Love me tender: The Position of the Union of Graphic Designers and Illustrators of Cyprus regarding the LOVE CYPRUS logo”.

They said a letter dated June 30 was sent to the Ministry asking specific questions about the logo process. The Union also said questions raised and notes written were ignored, with the Ministry not bothering to send back any answers.

The effort to rejuvenate Cyprus’ brand and product as a tourism destination had been in the works for years.