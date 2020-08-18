News Local New driver's licences will tell whether holder is an organ donor

The new poly-carbonate plastic driving licenses to be launched in Cyprus next year will also tell whether the licencee is a declared organ donor or not, according to Philenews.

The license will also list important information related to the driver and road safety – such as penalty scores, possible deprivation of license etc.

The photo and signature on the driving license will be valid for 15 years only, unless the licensee requests its replacement earlier whereupon a new license will be issued earlier.

It is stressed that not all types of driver’s licenses will be valid for 15 years.

Specifically, driving licenses issued under categories AM, A1, A2, A, B, B1, and BE will be valid for 15 years.

The licenses issued under categories C, CE, C1, C1E, D, DE, D1, and D1E, will be valid for 5 years.

When the applicant reaches the age of 55, the driving license will be renewed for a period of up to 70 years old.

For applicants aged 70 and over, the renewal will be valid for three years.

By Maria Bitar
