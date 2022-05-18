“Orchestra 4 All 4 – Kiki in America” in all cities from May 21 till May 29

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra collaborates with music pedagogue Christina Charalambidou to present the symphonic version of the musical story “Kiki in America” in five unique performances! The protagonist of the story is an adventurous chicklet named Kiki, which will come to life through storytelling, projected illustrations and live music.

Kiki makes a journey in America which starts from San Francisco, passes through the Grand Canyon and ends in New York City – the “Big Apple”! During her trip, Kiki will discover music by American and European composers inspired by the natural beauty of America, melodies of Native Americans and Afroamericans, Latin music and Jazz.

Moreover, the work “New York Suite” by Cypriot composer Tasos Stylianou that has been specially commissioned for this programme by the CySO Foundation, will embody the sounds of New York!

The concert is addressed to young children aged 3-10 years and includes interactive musical activities between the musicians, the music educators and the children during the performance, as well as in the brief workshop to follow.

Tickets: €7

Μ usical excerpts and songs:

Antonin Dvořák: “New World” Symphony, excerpt from the 1st movt.

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring, excerpt

Leonard Bernstein: songs from West side story

Duke Ellington: “C-Jam Blues” and “Take the ‘A’ train”, orchestration: Tasos Stylianou

Louis Armstrong: “What a Wonderful World”

Tasos Stylianou: “New York Suite” – Special commission by the CySOF, Cyprus premiere

Jazz musicians: Ioanna Troullidou (voice)

Μarios Toumbas (piano)

Charis Ioannou (saxophone)

Narration: Sophie Lambrou

Illustrations: Anna Stylianidou

Conductor: Petros Stylianou

Programme Creator – Music Educator: Christina Charalambidou

Supporters: Larnaka Municipality, Pafos Municipality

Grand Sponsor: OPAP

Ticket presales:

Lemesos concert: Online at www.soldoutticketbox.com, and at Pattihio Theatre Limassol Box Office: Mon-Fri: 10:00-13:00 and 16:00-19:00 and before the concert.

Lefkosia, Larnaka and Pafos concerts: Online at www.cyso.org.cy and at the Box Office every Wednesday 16:00-19:00 and 2 hrs before the concert.

Pattihio Limassol Municipal Theatre (Ayias Zonis 4, 3027 Lemesos, 25 377277)

Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate (Rigainis and Arsinois corner, 1010 Lefkosia, 22 410181)

Larnaka Municipal Theatre (Leonida Kioupi, Larnaka, 24 665794)

Markideio Municipal Theatre (Andrea Geroudi 27, 8010 Pafos, 26 222286)

Information: 22 463144, www.cyso.org.cy

In the workshop, the children will have the opportunity to try some of the instruments of the orchestra.

Free entrance for people with disabilities

Orchestra 4 All 4

KIKI IN AMERICA

Family Concerts for children aged 3-10 years

Lemesos: Saturday 21 May 2022

Pattihio Municipal Theatre, 16:00

Lefkosia: Sunday 22 May 2022

Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 10:00 and 12:15

Larnaka: Saturday 28 May 2022

Larnaka Municipal Theatre, 16:00

Pafos: Sunday 29 May 2022

Markideio Municipal Theatre, 16:00