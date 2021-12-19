Orange warning in place till Monday

The orange warning issued by Cyprus` Meteorology Department is in place until Monday (20/12) 1300 local time.

The warning says that combination of at times prolonged rain and local heavy thunderstorms is expected to affect the area.

The total precipitation is likely to range between 85 and 110 millimetres per 24 hours.

Some areas were hit by heavy rainfall and Police. In heavy rains have caused landslides and roads were closed. Meanwhile snowfall in Troodos Mountain was observed along with heavy rain. The Meteorology department predicts snowfall in surrounding villages therefore the Ministry of Health announced that the center for rapid tests in Kakopetria village will cease operation at 1400 hrs instead of 1700 as schedule.

Traffic was also affected by rainfall and the Police issued a warning calling on drivers to be extremely cautious.

The Fire Department, the Civil Defense and the local authorities as of Saturday are in high alert. Public is advised to follow the instructions given by the authorities and be extra vigilant when outside.

Local showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day today and tomorrow until noon.

Winds are moderate to rough and snowfall is expected on the mountains.