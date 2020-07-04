Orange heat warning tomorrow, just one step from red alert-43+degrees

The Met Office has issued an orange warning for tomorrow as temperatures are expected to reach or even surge beyond 43 degrees inland.

One step from an outright red alert, with the heatwave running for almost a week now, the orange warning starts at noon tomorrow and will last through to five in the afternoon.

Even coastal regions will see temperatures of over 33 degrees and over the mountains mercury will rise to 34.

The hot air mass will persist through to Wednesday.

Health authorities are calling on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and people with chronic illnesses, not to venture out, unless absolutely necessary.