Orange heat warning tomorrow, a high of 43 inland

The Met Office issued an orange extreme heat warning for tomorrow, first day of August, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius inland.

The warning will be in place from one past noon to five in the afternoon.

Coastal areas will see temperatures of 37 and 35, with 34 on the highest peaks.

Clear skies this evening with local cloud and thin mist.

Winds will be light northwesterly to northeasterly, force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 27 degrees Celsius inland, 25 over southern, eastern and northern coastal regions, 23 in the west and 21 on the highest peaks.

Tomorrow, initially variable light winds, force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four.

Temperatures will rise to 43 degrees inland, 37 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 35 in the west and north and 34 on the highest peaks.

A further rise is expected from Monday through to Wednesday, as the heatwave persists, with temperatures much higher than the seasonal average.