Orange heat alert in place as warm air current continues-43 inland

A low pressure system and a warm air current continues to affect the area, keeping temperatures and heat stress in Cyprus much higher than this time of year.

The Met Office has issued an orange heat alert, running from one past noon to five, during which time vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly should avoid direct contact with sunlight, remaining indoors for the duration.

The same applies for people with chronic illnesses, particularly the respiratory system or a heart condition.

Temperatures will rise to 43 degrees inland, 34 over western and northwestern coastal regions and on the mountains and 36 over the rest of the coastal areas.

Winds will be moderate sea breezes in the morning, force three, later turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force three to four, over calm to slight seas, turning slight in windward regions late this afternoon.

Fine skies this evening, with calm to slight seas. 24 degrees inland and in coastal regions and 22 on the mountains.

High temperatures due to the warm air current will persist through to Wednesday, where a slight drop is expected, but still remaining over normal averages for this time of year.