Oppostion Akel’s Central Committee meet for final decisions on 2023 presidential runner

Main Opposition Akel’s Political Bureau on Saturday took their proposal on who will go on their ticket for the 2023 presidential elections before the party’s Central Committee – the top decision-making body.

Former chief Cyprus negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis seems to be the chosen candidate the 105-member Central Committee are focusing upon during their two-day-long deliberations, according to Philenews.

It is also possible that the name of human rights legal expert Achilleas Demetriades will be debated since the leftwing party had narrowed down their options to these two candidates.

The statement by the Political Bureau left it vague as to the outcome of the two-day-long discussions – but insiders told Philenews that around 60 per cent of the members supported Mavroyiannis’ candidacy.

After the Central Committee name their chosen candidate on Sunday that decision will then be filtered out to the party base for feedback.

A formal, final decision on whom Akel will back will be taken on June 5 during the course of an extraordinary party congress.