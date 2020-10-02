Opposition parties displeased with European Council outcome

All opposition parties criticized the government for the outcome of the European Council on Turkey, philenews reported. AKEL warned that there must be no illusions about the way the EU operates nor forget the huge economic and geopolitical interests that the European countries have with Turkey. The Democratic Party referred to a new failure of President Anastasiades and of the Foreign Minister that harms the country’s credibility and disappoints the people. Socialist EDEK party noted that even though the final text of the Conclusions has positive elements for Greece and Cyprus, the Council did not show decisiveness regarding specific and strict measures against Turkey. The Citizens’ Alliance party said that the Republic of Cyprus failed at the EU Summit since the conclusions drawn will be seen by Turkey as encouragement. Finally, the Ecologists Party noted that even though the outcome of the Council was disappointing since it did not express the European solidarity at the time when an EU member-state is being attacked by a third country, it was expected. On the contrary, ruling Democratic Rally pointed out that even though the outcome of the Summit was the product of compromise, it is extremely important. The European Union unanimously denounced the Turkish provocative stance and at the same time, it gave dialogue a chance, DISY continued.

