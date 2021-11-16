Opposition insists on proposed 9% VAT reduction on all electricity bills

Opposition parties in Cyprus insist on a draft proposal before parliament for VAT to be reduced from 19 per cent to 9 per cent on electricity bills for all consumers and businesses.

Even though the Finance Ministry on Monday flatly rejected this, Philenews reports.

The draft bill by main opposition Akel has the backing of centre Diko, socialist Edek, the Greens and is positively viewed by far-right Elam and DIPA.

And this proposal will also coincide with the vote on the 2022 state budget – whatever this may mean, Philenews also said.

Insiders also said the House Finance Committee does not intend to consent to endless discussions on the proposed VAT cut on electricity bills. And this means that the proposal will be sent before the Plenary either on the 2nd or 9th of December.

That is, on the eve of the debate on the 2022 state budget in the Plenary.