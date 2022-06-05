Opposition Akel’s party congress on Sunday tasked with ratification of 2023 presidential runner

Main opposition Akel’s extraordinary party congress starts at 10am on Sunday to go ahead with the ratification of Andreas Mavroyiannis as their 2023 presidential elections candidate.

Mavroyiannis has been chosen by the left-wing party’s central committee.

Some 1,000 Akel active members are coming together at Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia to give their blessing to the former chief negotiator on the Cyprus problem.

Mavroyiannis was the chief negotiator on the Cyprus issue since September 2013 before he resigned in April this year, citing the lack of developments in the negotiations.

The central committee justified their decision, taken by majority vote, saying they also took into account Mavroyiannis’s past administrative experience in the position as Deputy Minister during the late Akel leader Demetris Christofias’ administration.