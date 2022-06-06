Opposition Akel nominate Mavroyiannis as their presidential elections runner, leadership calls for unity

“All together for change to come around” is the message main opposition Akel’s leadership have sent out now that former Cyprus problem negotiator, Andreas Mavroyiannis, got nominated as their 2023 presidential elections’ hopeful.

The career diplomat on Sunday won a resounding 90 per cent of the votes, that is 891 out of a total of 999 votes, during the left-wing party’s extraordinary pancyprian congress.

The congress, at Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia, had been called so as to approve his candidacy – proposed by the central committee – for the upcoming elections.

Only 99 participants at the congress voted against Mavroyiannis’ candidacy, which corresponds to 10 per cent. There were nine blank votes as well.

The congress began with a speech by Akel’s secretary-general, Stefanos Stefanou, who also made a closing speech immediately after the announcement of the day’s results.