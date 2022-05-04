NewsLocalOpposition Akel leadership meet to decide on presidential elections hopeful

Opposition Akel leadership meet to decide on presidential elections hopeful

Main opposition Akel’s central committee on Wednesday meets to decide which of two candidates under consideration for the 2023 presidential elections will be their final choice.

The top decision-making body’s talks on this hot issue could drag for days, insiders told Philenews.

The two hopefuls are human rights legal expert Achilleas Demetriades who has already announced his independent candidacy and recently-resigned Cyprus problem chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

The leftwing party’s island-wide congress to nominate the chosen candidate is scheduled for early June since the central committee’s final proposal will filter out to the party base for feedback first.

At the same time, former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides who is affiliated with ruling rightwing Disy but has now distanced himself from it is expected to announce his intention to contest the election before the week’s end.

Third-largest centre Diko party which has played the kingmaker role in many elections is expected to give his backing to Christodoulides who is expected to ‘steal’ a substantial number of Disy voters.

The ruling party’s nominated candidate is party leader Averof  Neophytou who seems to be ready to confront such an internal challenge.

By Annie Charalambous
