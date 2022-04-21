Main Opposition Akel have edged closer to choosing their candidate for February 2023 presidential elections with two much-rumoured names as the front runners, according to insiders.

Front runner seems to be former chief negotiator for the Cyprus problem Andreas Mavroyiannis followed by human rights legal expert Achilleas Demetriades who is already running as an independent.

Mavroyiannis submitted his resignation to President Anastasiades last Friday citing absence of any developments on the negotiation front as the reason.

Isdiers told Philenews that Akel’s leadership want the candiadthapter to close the soonest possible so that campaigning starts with the goal being a smooth win to the second round of the elections. And with the right alliance to bring about the much-needed change in the country’s administration.

That’s why Akel Secretary General Stefanos Stefanou is to hold contacts with all leaders of opposition parties, except far right Elam.

A preliminary date for the left-wing’s political bureau to meet is set for May 6-7, an insider also said.