Opposition Akel, Diko to try hard to build presidential elections alliance

Opposition parties Akel and Diko will try hard to find common ground so that an alliance for the February 2023 presidential elections in Cyprus can be built, insiders told Philenews.

Imminent are the meetings between the leaderships even though centre Diko – the island’s third largest party – insist their leader Nicolas Papadopoulos should be the first possible candidate to be considered.

And left-wing Akel – the island’s second largest party – maintain their announced position that no party leader’s name should be put on the negotiating table.

Nonetheless, both parties have sent the message that what they have in common is their determination for the election result to bring about a much-needed change in Cyprus.

It is up to Akel to propose alternative candidates that Diko can actually consider since they consider Papadopoulos to be the best choice, an insider also said.

And that both sides hope they will find the way to a successful outcome considering that thorny issues, such as the Cyprus issue, are not currently under the public’s focus.

At the same time, they can build a common ground on corruption and social policy issues which are hot these days.

Undoubtedly, the joint candidate’s name is perhaps the most difficult part of the equation but once they reach agreement difficulties can be overcome.