Opposition Akel, Diko parties still trying to agree on joint presidential runner

Hope dies last and the island’s main opposition parties Akel and Diko appear determined to give it all in their bid to agree on a joint 2023 presidential candidate.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that more names of possible runners will come under discussion when the parties’ leaders meet again even though no date has been set yet.

At the same time, the small Green party this week has joined these efforts with their leadership holding talks with both left-wing Akel and centre Diko.

The Greens have also proposed two new possible candidates – former Akel-affiliated House Speaker Adamos Adamou and current Akel MP Irini Charalambidou, according to insiders.

The names of these two possible candidates are not officially on the negotiating table, another insider said.

By Annie Charalambous
