Opposition Akel all set for Sunday’s party congress to ratify presidential elections runner

Main opposition Akel is all set for Sunday’s extraordinary party congress during which chosen by the central committee 2023 presidential elections candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis will be ratified.

Some 1,000 active members of the leftwing party will come together at Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia to give their blessing to the career diplomat and former chief negotiator on the Cyprus problem.

Mavroyiannis (pictured with Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou) was the chief negotiator on the Cyprus issue since September 2013 before he resigned in April this year, citing the lack of developments in the negotiations.

The central committee justified their decision, taken by majority vote, saying they also took into account Mavroyiannis’s past administrative experience in the position as Deputy Minister during the late Akel leader Demetris Christofias’ administration.

As well as his handling of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2012.

At the congress, the leadership will put emphasis on Akel’s bid to back a candidate who also appeals to the center and to those keen to see ruling right-wing Disy party ousted from power.