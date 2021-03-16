Opinion poll shows young have no confidence in politicians

The young people of Cyprus express lack of confidence and displeasure with the politicians, the parties, the government, the Parliament, the Courts, and generally with the institutions, while they also dislike any involvement in politics.

The huge majority believe that the politicians only care about their positions (85%), they do not offer solutions to the problems of the society (71%), and do not envision a better society (77%).

Moreover, most of them are not even sure that they are going to vote in the May elections.

These are the results of a new opinion poll, the “New Barometer” conducted in cooperation between IMR Company and the University of Nicosia. The research took place from November until December 2020, all over Cyprus, among 1,000 young people aged between 14 and 35.

The big majority of young people (86%) stated a bit (51%) or not at all (35%) satisfied with the trust the party leaderships are showing to young people to undertake key-positions in the party hierarchy.

Furthermore, 85% of those asked stated a bit (47%) or not at all (38%) satisfied with the way the parties choose young people for their ballots.

(philenews)