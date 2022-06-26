Operation to save 60-year-old in Troodos

The Police and volunteers carried out an operation to save a 60-year-old in Troodos.

According to an announcement, the man was walking with other people at the nature trail KANNAOURES in Troodos when under conditions that are being investigated, he fell and injured his leg.

Members of the area’s Police Stations as well as volunteers rushed to the scene to offer assistance. Due to the fact that the area is difficult, a helicopter of the Police was finally used and transferred the man to the Nicosia General Hospital.