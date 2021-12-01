in-cyprusOpening Of The New Pet Boutique And Confectionery in Nicosia on December...

Opening Of The New Pet Boutique And Confectionery in Nicosia on December 4

262049711 123911113413196 8377957911794830707 N
On Saturday, December 4 there will be the grand opening of the new Pet Boutique And Confectionery in Nicosia where you can find everything a Dog Mum or a Dog Dad needs.

The owners aim at providing complete services for all the needs of your dog.

In the shop you can find:

– Natural home made cookies, cupcakes, cakes and many more “desserts” for dogs
– Top quality accessories
– Seasonal clothes both formal and casual
– Organic dog food without preservatives
– Services: dog walking, pet sitting, pet taxi etc

When Saturday December 4 from 11am till 7pm
Where Makarios Avenue, 61 Nicosia 1070
By DWS Dog Walking Services and The Jewel Of King
By Lisa Liberti
