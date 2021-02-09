Opening of first casino resort in Cyprus postponed until Fall 2022

The opening of the first integrated casino resort in Cyprus, the City Dreams Mediterranean, has been postponed until the Fall of 2022. Initially it had been scheduled that the first casino resort would open in Cyprus within 2021, but mainly due to the pandemic this has changed.

During the relevant debate at the House Finance Committee, Feidias Pilides, Vice President of the Cyprus Gaming Commission, said that the casino resort will be a landmark for Cyprus but also for the wider region. It is estimated that it will attract another 300,000 tourists annually.

In reply to questions by deputies, Pilides said that due to the lockdown, the casino’s income has been reduced by this is expected to change over the coming years, since an important increase of income is expected with the operation of the casino resort.

